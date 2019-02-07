William Henry Sylva, 88, a Korean War Army veteran, of Tappahannock, Virginia, passed away Sunday, February 3, 2019. He was a dedicated member and deacon of Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Dunbrooke, Tappahannock. He retired as owner of B&S Chevrolet where he worked for over 50 years. William was an active member of the Arlington Masonic Lodge #102, a past member of the Liberty Bell and Rappatomac Shrine Club, and was also a Cub Scout leader.

He was preceded in death by his son, Gary D. Sylva; and two brothers, Bland T. Sylva and Marvin C. Sylva.

He is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Jacquelyn C. Sylva; his daughter, Donna Sanders (Gary), daughter-in-law, Debbie Sylva; grandchildren, Chris Sylva (Holly), Kelly Ricks (Chad), Brooke Sanders, Brock Sanders (Morgan), and Michelle Hence (Delvin); and ten great-grandchildren

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Marks-Bristow Chapel, Tappahannock. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 5141 Dunbrooke Road, Tappahannock, Virginia, 22560. Published in Northern Neck Group on Feb. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary