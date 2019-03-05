Home

POWERED BY

Services
Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
53 Norwich New London Tpke
Uncasville, CT 06382
(860) 889-2374
Resources
More Obituaries for Anastasia Cunningham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anastasia Helen Cunningham

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anastasia Helen Cunningham Obituary
ANASTASIA HELEN CUNNINGHAM 1934 - 2019
NORWICH - Anastasia Helen Cunningham, of Henry St., passed away March 3, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 1, 1934 in Troy New York, the daughter of the late Laurence and Mary (Murray) Vallee.
A Funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Rte 32, Montville at 11 am. A calling hour will be held one hour prior from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Montville.
To leave a message of condolence for Anastasia's family, please visit www.montvillefuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Montville Funeral Home of Church & Allen
Download Now