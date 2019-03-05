|
ANASTASIA HELEN CUNNINGHAM 1934 - 2019
NORWICH - Anastasia Helen Cunningham, of Henry St., passed away March 3, 2019 at her home.
She was born June 1, 1934 in Troy New York, the daughter of the late Laurence and Mary (Murray) Vallee.
A Funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at the Montville Funeral Home of Church and Allen, 53 Rte 32, Montville at 11 am. A calling hour will be held one hour prior from 10 am until the time of the service. Burial will follow in St. Patrick Cemetery in Montville.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019