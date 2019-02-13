|
|
ANTHONY "TONY" ST. GERMAIN 1940 - 2019
NORWICH - Anthony "Tony" St. Germain, 78, of Norwich, passed away peacefully on February 10, 2019, at Backus Hospital. Born on May 3, 1940, Tony was the son of the late André and Rita (Legare) St. Germain.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Maureen (O'Brien); children, Joseph, Carol (Al), Laurie Heard (Paul), and Shawn (Jenn); siblings, Peter, David, Paula, Gail, and Jeanne; ten grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Jill St. Germain; several nieces and nephews; and his lifelong friend, David Merwin. He was predeceased by his sons, Anthony, Jr., and Todd, and also by his brother, Daniel.
Tony proudly served in the U.S. Navy on the USS Des Moines, then retired after 30 years of service from Pfizer Corp. He was an avid fisherman, hunter, and NASCAR fan. Tony was a devoted husband and father, and also ranked as #1 Pepe by all his grandchildren. He had a unique relationship with each one and shared a special bond with his grandson, John.
Tony's family would like to give special thanks to his brother-in-law, Dennis O'Brien, the staff at DaVita Dialysis in Norwich, and Dr. Jorge Dabdoub.
A Memorial Mass will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Church, 156 Providence St., Taftville, CT 06380. Military honors will be held at the church following the Mass. A private burial ceremony will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations in Tony's honor may be made to the Lighthouse Voc-Ed Center, 125 Shaw St., New London, CT 06320 or to the American School for the Deaf, 139 North Main St., West Hartford, CT 06107. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019