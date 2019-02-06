|
ARMAND J. MASSE JR. 1928 - 2019
NORWICH – Armand J. Masse Jr. 90, of Norwich died February 4, 2019 at the Norwichtown Rehab and Care Center. He was born in Occum on February 29, 1928, the son of the late Armand J. and Mary (Markewitz) Masse, Sr. Armand was a W.W.II Army veteran. He was employed as a heavy equipment operator having owned and operated A.J.Masse & Son Inc. for 37 years and also worked for Machnik Bros. Inc. in Old Lyme and worked for a number of years at the former Norwalk Wilbert Vault Co. in Norwich. He was a member of the American Legion Post 104 of Taftville and a member of the Willimantic Lodge of Elks. He was married 63 years to Ruth (Jauch) Masse who survives him. Besides his wife, he is survived by one son: Martin Masse and his wife Sally Palmer Masse of Norwich, one daughter: Samantha Masse Church of Manchester, a sister: Arline Masse of Norwich, two grandsons: David Masse of CA and Jeremy Church of NH and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by one brother John Masse.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, February 9th at 10:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Church in Occum, meeting directly at church. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Joseph Church, P.O. Box 256, Versailles, CT 06383. Guillot Funeral Home of Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019