ARTHUR P. JAMES 1925 - 2019
CANTERBURY – Arthur P. James 94, beloved husband of the late Elizabeth (Morrow) James, passed away March 1, 2019. He was born February 2, 1925 in New London a son of the late Oscar B. and Marguerite (Quinn) James. Mr. James was a World War II Navy Veteran and a graduate of the University of CT. Mr. James was a CT. State Trooper First Class, and later went on to become Director of The Consumer Fraud Division for the State of CT. He leaves a son and daughter in law Bradley and Rosalie James; a daughter and son in Law Rhonda and George Burroughs; 2 step daughters Elizabeth Renshaw and Diane Callaghan; 1 sister Irene Harwood; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a stepson James Stillman, 1 sister, 1 half sister, 1 brother, 1 half brother and 3 stepbrothers. Funeral and burial will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to Westminster Congregational Church, C/O 65 Barstow Rd. Canterbury, CT 06331. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 4 to Mar. 6, 2019