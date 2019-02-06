|
CAROLE A. MILLER 1933 - 2019
BALTIC – Carole A. (Swanson) Miller 85, of Baltic died February 5, 2019. She was born November 3, 1933 in Norwich, the daughter of the late Gustave and Lillian (Stafford) Swanson. Carole graduated in 1951 from Norwich Free Academy. She married Robert D. Miller on September 12, 1953 at the Baltic United Methodist Church. He predeceased her on February 16, 1986. She worked at the former Norwich Hospital as an office assistant in the Medical Records Department unlit retiring in May of 1995. She was a member of C.S.E.A. Retiree Union, Chapter #403 and the Sprague Smilers. Her brother Roy K. Swanson of Beverly Hills, FL predeceased her in January 2007. She is survived by her four children: Brenda Van Hoesen and her husband William of Boynton Beach, FL, Sandra Kropp and her husband William of North Franklin, Bruce and his wife Roberta of Griswold and Keith of Baltic. She is also survived by four grandchildren: Jamie Van Hoesen, Kristin Scheele and her husband Steven, Jeffrey Kropp and Sabrina Slack, two nieces: Donna Swanson and Marsh Silvia and her husband Richard, three great grandchildren: Juan William and Syanna Cardena and Samantha Scheele and several cousins. Also survived by close friends Joan and Tom Lane and their family.
Calling hours will be held at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville on Saturday from 9:00 A.M. until 10:30 A.M. with a funeral service beginning at 10:30 A.M. Burial will follow at Pautipaug Cemetery in North Franklin. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Center for Hospice Care, 227 Dunham Street, Norwich, CT 06360 or to the .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019