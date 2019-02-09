|
|
CHARLES "CJ" J. BRADLEY 1984 - 2019
ORANGE - Charles J. "CJ" Bradley 34, of Orange passed away on February 5, 2019 at his home. CJ was born in New Haven on June 14, 1984 beloved son of Curt and Cathy Bartnicki Bradley III of Orange. Loving brother of Franklin C. "Scooby" (Trisha) Bradley IV of Orange. Uncle of Logan Curtis Bradley. Boy friend of Paige Anderson of Orange. CJ is also survived by his dogs Benz, Chubz and Kaubota. Former husband of Shalen Bradley of Woodbridge. At the time of his death CJ was the CEO of Prindle Hill Construction and a real estate agent for Colonial Properties. CJ was a 2002 graduate of Amity High School a 2005 graduate from the UCONN Business School and received his Real Estate License from the State of Connecticut in 2015 and earned an MBA in 2016 from the University of New Haven. CJ had a passion for hockey and all nature, had a big heart and lived life on the edge. He could be seen scuba diving with sharks, skydiving and any other opportunities life would offer. He adopted and rescued any animal that needed a good home from his iguana to his dogs. When there were natural disasters CJ would find someone he knew and send them money to be put to a local cause.
Relatives and friends are invited to go DIRECTLY to Our Lady of the Assumption Church located on Center Rd. in Woodbridge on MONDAY morning to celebrate A Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00. Interment will be private. Friends may call at the PORTO FUNERAL HOME 830 Jones Hill Rd. West Haven on SUNDAY from 4pm to 7pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to ASPCA P.O. Box 96929 Washington, DC. 20090-6929. Sign CJ's guest book online at www.portofuneralhomes.net.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019