DANIEL PATRICK DONAHUE III 1985 - 2019
MANCHESTER - Daniel P. Donahue III, 33, passed away unexpectedly in a car accident on February 27, 2019. He was born on October 8th 1985, in Norwich, CT. He is survived by his father Daniel P. Donahue Jr., stepmother Tina, brothers Alan and Kenny, his paternal grandmother Lois Donahue, two nephews and many cousins, aunts and uncles. He was predeceased by his mother Maureen Daigneault ( Sullivan ) in 2004.
Lovingly known as "DD3", Dan had a great sense of humor, air of confidence, and always brought joy to those around him with his infectious smile. An avid sports fan, there was no off-season for him as he rooted on the NY Giants, Red Sox, Bruins, Celtics, and his favorite WWE superstars like Hulk Hogan.
During childhood, Dan spent summers at Hidden Acres in Preston, CT adventuring and causing trouble with cousins and friends. As an adult, he proudly hosted backyard picnic game Olympics with his cousin Adam Donahue. He will be remembered for his competitive drive and passion for the for the various sports he played and and excelled at; especially his beloved flag football team "The Shockers."
He will be forever loved and missed by so many family members, friends and teammates.
Services to celebrate the life of "DD3: The Man, The Myth, The Champ" will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, March 7th at the Sprague Rod & Gun Club in Baltic, CT. The Guillot Funeral Home in Taftville is in charge of arrangements.
