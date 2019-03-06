|
|
DENISE A. BASSETTI 1953 - 2019
NORWICH - Denise A. Bassetti, 66, formerly of Summit Street, Norwich passed away March 4, 2019 at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.
She was born February 25, 1953 in New Haven, CT., the daughter of the late John and Joan ( Maleski) Bassetti.
Denise was employed for 20 years as a sales associate for Comcast.
Survivors include two daughters Kristina (Michael) Clark and Tracy (Doug) Driggers; two brothers, Gregg and Kevin Bassetti and two grandchildren Taylor and Jaxson Driggres.
A lover of all things outdoors, especially the beaches, she was a great chef, an animal lover and a wonderful crafter.
The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday (Mar. 8th) from 5- 7 pm at the Thomas L. Neilan & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Ocean Avenue, New London.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Denise's memorial page at www.neilanfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 6 to Mar. 8, 2019