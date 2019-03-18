Home

Eva R. Grenier

Eva R. Grenier Obituary
Eva R. Grenier 1935 - 2019
Plainfield - Eva R. Grenier 83, of Moosup , beloved wife of the late Robert Grenier passed away March 17, 2019. She was born June 12, 1935 in Plainfield a daughter of the late Fredrick and Edna (Laflamme) LeFevre and was a lifelong Moosup resident. Eva loved writing poetry and has received many awards She leaves 4 sons Raymond Grenier of MO, Arthur Grenier of Brooklyn, Paul Grenier of TN and Thomas Grenier of FL; a daughter Deborah Ogden of Plainfield; a brother James LeFevre of FL; a sister Arlene Sears of Plainfield; 6 grandchildren and many great grandchildren. Funeral and burial will be held privately. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 18 to Mar. 20, 2019
