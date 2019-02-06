|
|
FRANÇOISE (BERGERON) BRAULT 1926 - 2019
NORWICH – Françoise Constance Brault, 92, of Norwich passed away peacefully on Tuesday January5, 2019. She was the loving wife of Paul E. Brault.
Born in Woonsocket, RI, Françoise was the daughter of the late Côme and Roseanna Bergeron. She attended St. Anne's Grammar School and graduated from St. Clare's High School, Class of 1944, Woonsocket, RI. After high school, she worked for Bonin Spinning Mill also in Woonsocket as a bookkeeper.
On April 22, 1950 she married Paul E. Brault of Providence, RI. They made Providence their home until they settled in Taftville, CT in 1964. There they raised their five children and shared many happy family celebrations together. Françoise worked for many years as a cafeteria worker in Wequonnoc School. She was an active member of Sacred Heart Taftville's Rosary Society and Ladies of St. Anne. Françoise liked to crochet, quilt, read and watch UCONN Women's Basketball.
Françoise is survived by her loving, devoted husband, daughters Constance Scharff (William) of Coatesville, PA; Denise Curran of Griswold, CT; Lucie Pupillo (Mark) of Norwich, CT; Anita Carrano (Michael) of Coventry, CT; and son Daniel Brault of Guilford, CT. She is also survived by ten grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Françoise was predeceased by her siblings, Leo Bergeron, Helen Guilmette and Jerome Bergeron.
Calling hours will be 8:30 am at Godere Funeral Home in Taftville followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am at Sacred Heart Church, Taftville.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019