|
|
GLORIA M. DERY 1926 - 2019
DAYVILLE – Gloria (Boudreau) Dery, 93, formerly of North Grosvenordale, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Westview Healthcare Center. She was the loving wife of the late Maurice L. Dery. Born in Dudley, MA, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dora (St. Marie) Boudreau.
Gloria worked as an office worker for Colts Plastics for 29 years.
She is survived by her children, Adele G. Dery-LaPrey of Dayville, CT and Ronald M. Dery of Bonita Spring, FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with her arrangements. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019