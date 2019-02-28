Norwich Bulletin Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
104 Church Street
Putnam, CT 06260-1897
(860) 928-7723
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Church
18 Main St
N. Grosvenordale, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gloria Dery
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gloria M. Dery


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gloria M. Dery Obituary
GLORIA M. DERY 1926 - 2019
DAYVILLE – Gloria (Boudreau) Dery, 93, formerly of North Grosvenordale, passed away on Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Westview Healthcare Center. She was the loving wife of the late Maurice L. Dery. Born in Dudley, MA, she was the daughter of the late Theodore and Dora (St. Marie) Boudreau.
Gloria worked as an office worker for Colts Plastics for 29 years.
She is survived by her children, Adele G. Dery-LaPrey of Dayville, CT and Ronald M. Dery of Bonita Spring, FL.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial for Gloria on Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in St. Joseph Church, 18 Main St., N. Grosvenordale, CT. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery. Gilman Funeral Home & Crematory has been entrusted with her arrangements. For memorial guestbook visit www.GilmanAndValade.com.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 28 to Mar. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gilman and Valade Funeral Home
Download Now