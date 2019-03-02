|
GLORIA MARGARITA GEISSLER GLENN 1934 - 2019
POMFRET - Gloria Margarita Geissler Glenn passed away in her home on February 25, 2019, surrounded by loving family. Gloria was born on March 31, 1934, in the mining town of Chuquicamata, Chile, in the heart of the Atacama Desert, to parents Rupert C. Geissler and Leonor Muoz Marin. Her father, an American from Thompson, Connecticut, was an engineer at Anaconda Copper who married Leonor, from Copiapo, Chile. Gloria left Chile on her own when she was 15 to attend Putnam High School, where her nickname was "Chuqui." A few years later, her parents, with younger sister Nora Elena, settled in Putnam, and Gloria graduated from University of Connecticut School of Nursing, where she also later received her Master's Degree. She met and married her soulmate, Robert E. Glenn III in 1957, and they settled in Pomfret. Gloria's nursing career encompassed Yale New Haven Hospital, the Visiting Nurses Association, Day Kimball Hospital, and Pierce Memorial Baptist Home. Her husband, Bob, passed away in 1992 from a long and devastating illness. Gloria selflessly cared for him, and after he died, she held the family together through their grief. Gloria was a gourmet cook, talented photographer, and avid gardener who loved nature, Cape Cod, and Tanglewood. In her retirement, she spent her winters in Chile with her cousins and in Florida with her sister. She is survived by her children, Robert Glenn, wife Heidi Glenn, their children Robby, Charlie, and Kate; her daughter Mary Glenn, husband, Bert Yaeger, their son, Anton; her daughter Jane Glenn and her son Diego Briones– who lovingly cared for her during her final years; her sister Nora Lussier, husband, Richard, and children Mark and Christina. Her loving family includes cousin Gloria Francis Espinoza who predeceased her, nieces Paulina and Francis Torres, and her large extended family and friends in Chile. The motto for her 8th grade graduation at the Chuquicamata Foreign School, where she was the sole class member, was "The brightest star shines alone." She was our brightest star.
Memorial Service and Reception will be held at the Connecticut Audobon Society Center in Pomfret, May 11, 2019 at 3PM.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 5, 2019