Rev. Gordon C. Johnson

Rev. Gordon C. Johnson Obituary
Rev. Gordon C. Johnson 1935 - 2019
Plainfield - Reverend Gordon C. Johnson, Pastor Emeritus, minister to the Plainfield Congregational Church and Central Village Congregational Church for 32 years, passed away February 25th, 2019 at the age of 84. He was involved in the formation of the Project PIN Foodbank in Plainfield, one of the founding board members of the Westfield Village Elderly Housing in Danielson, participated as spiritual support for patients in Hospice care, and other good deeds. His spiritual leadership, his guidance, and his artwork touched many lives. He will be missed. He is survived by his wife Joan, his three children, and their families. Memorial services will be held at the discretion of the family. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019
