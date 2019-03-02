Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel Edwards
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Edwards

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Hazel Edwards Obituary
HAZEL EDWARDS 1925 - 2019
PUTNAM - Hazel Edwards, 94, of Putnam, passed peacefully on January, 23, 2019 after a brief illness at Matulaitis Nursing in Putnam. Born in Putnam January 10, 1925, daughter of Matthew and Mary Jane (Pennington) Edwards.
She lived in Putnam all her life, lifelong member of the Congregational Church of Putnam. Worked at Putnam Woolen, Beldings and volunteered at Day Kimball Hospital. She loved being with her family and friends and traveling.
She leaves her nephew Robert Bernier (Sandy) of Paso Robles, CA, niece Janice Kennette (Allen) of Punta Gorda, FL, great nephew Jeff Bernier of Texas, great nieces Allison Langevin (James), April Thomas (Chris), Madison, McKenzie, Taylor, Noah.
Predeceased by her parents and sister Hilda Bernier (Omer).
Services will be at a later date.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 2 to Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.