HELEN WALCZAK 1922 - 2019
NORWICH - Helen Walczak passed away at age 96 peacefully in her home Tuesday morning with her son nearby after a brief illness. She is predeceased by her husband Edwin, and by 13 other siblings. She is survived by her son Edwin Walczak of New York City, and by many loving nieces and nephews who often visited and cared for her.
Helen was born at home in Pachaug during the Depression. The family lived on a farm and was very poor. She shared her bed with sisters Jane and Ann, there was no running water in the house and farm animals were the source of their food. Only one sister was able to attend high school as everyone had to work. But, she remembered those childhood times as some of the fondest.
Helen married former Philadelphia Phillies baseball player Edwin Walczak in January 1951, whom she met at a square dance at the Pachaug Grange. She looked like a model in her wedding gown and they were a handsome couple. She gave birth to one son in 1953.
Prior to marriage, Helen worked at various mills in the area, and after marriage she became a housewife and a devoted mother. Later in life, Helen became a world traveler, first with her husband, and then with her son. She visited such exotic locations as Brazil and Venezuela and traveled often to Arizona and Florida with her son on business trips. Her favorite movie was The Sound of Music and she once visited Salzberg, Austria where the movie was filmed. She baked lots of delicious Polish food and was a big fan of the Food Channel.
Helen was a beautiful, gracious woman who was a hard worker and was always nice to other people. She always had a positive attitude. She lived in the same house in Norwich for over 60 years. She will be forever loved and forever missed. The family will have a memorial celebration of her life at a later date. Please visit www.churchandallen.com to leave an online condolence for the Helen's family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2019