JAMES "JIM" SEMMELROCK 1961 - 2019
NORTH FRANKLIN - James "Jim" Semmelrock, 57 of North Franklin passed away to the other side on Sunday unexpectedly. Jim was born in Norwich, March 16, 1961 a son of the late Robert and Jeannette Semmelrock.
Surviving are daughter Jessica Semmelrock of Hanover, son Daniel Semmelrock of Lisbon and loved one Ann Folan of North Windham. His brothers Edward (Lynn) Semmelrock of North Franklin, Bruce (Eva) Semmelrock of Bozrah and Michael (Nancy) Semmelrock of Eastford. His niece and nephews Christy Lynn, Joseph, Andrew and Krista.
There will be a Celebration of Life on Saturday, February 16, 2019 at the Moose Lodge, 115 Fitchville Rd, Bozrah, CT 06334 starting at noon with a bonfire to follow.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019