JAMES VALENTINE MCFALL JR 1926 - 2019
NORWICH – James Valentine McFall, Jr., age 92, of Norwich passed away at Orchard Grove (Apple Rehabilitation Center) on February 8, 2019. He was born in Killingly, CT on July 13, 1926 to the late James Valentine McFall, Sr. and Florence (McGovern) McFall. He married Dorothy Irene English on January 22, 1948 in Eaton, Maryland who predeceased him on November 29, 2016
Jim enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard on July 23, 1943 and served in the European Theatre of War and the Asiatic Theatre of War and was discharged in 1946 as a Seaman, 1st class.
Jim was an avid musician who loved Jazz. He played in several bands as a drummer and even had his own trio at one time in the mid and late 40's. Music was an integral part of this life and he and Dorothy (Dot) would play music every day- Jim on saxophone then and Dot on piano. When he and his parents and siblings would gather, there was always a jam session.
Jim was also an avid fan of the New York Giants and the New York Yankees.
He is predeceased by his parents, his sisters, Gladys Bouvier, Beverly Lussier and Dorothy Morin and a grandson, Steven Roach. He is survived by his son, James McFall and his wife Janet of Billerica, MA, his daughter, Patricia Fluet and her husband Leo of Norwich, CT, seven grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. He also leaves his sister-in-law, Elsie Leaptrott and her husband Lester of Norwich and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00AM Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at St. Joseph's Church in Occum. Burial will immediately follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Norwich. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers donations made be made to: Masonicare Hospice, c/o The Masonic Charity Foundation of Connecticut, PO Box 70, Wallingford, CT 06492.
A special thank you from the family to both Masonicare Hospice who provided peace and dignity to Jim and compassion for him and the family and to all the staff at Orchard Grove for the last two years where Jim was cared for and known for his sense of humor.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 12, 2019