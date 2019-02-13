|
JEANNETTE BASTIEN 1928 - 2019
WINDHAM - Jeannette Bastien 90, of Windham and formerly of Baltic died early Wednesday morning February 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham. She was born in Baltic on March 9, 1928 the daughter of the late Charles and Irene (LaPorte) Fortin. Jeannette dedicated her life as a homemaker for her family. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Baltic and was a member of the Rosary Society, the Ladies of St. Anne Society and the Sprague Smilers. On August 31, 1946 she married Gerard A. Bastien at St. Mary's Church in Baltic who died on March 7, 2011. She is survived by one son: Dennis Bastien and his wife Brenda of Moosup, daughter-in-law Ellen Bastien of Baltic, two brothers: Roland Fortin of Arizona and Paul Fortin of Seattle, WA., four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one son Edward Bastien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church in Baltic, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6-8 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 70 West Main Street, Baltic, CT 06330 or to St. Joseph School, 10 School Hill Road, Baltic, CT 06330.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019