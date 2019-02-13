Home

POWERED BY

Services
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
(860) 889-0471
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Guillot Funeral Home
75 S B St
Taftville, CT 06380
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Mary's Church
Baltic, CT
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jeannette Bastien
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeannette Bastien


1928 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Jeannette Bastien Obituary
JEANNETTE BASTIEN 1928 - 2019
WINDHAM - Jeannette Bastien 90, of Windham and formerly of Baltic died early Wednesday morning February 13, 2019 at St. Joseph Living Center in Windham. She was born in Baltic on March 9, 1928 the daughter of the late Charles and Irene (LaPorte) Fortin. Jeannette dedicated her life as a homemaker for her family. She was a communicant of St. Mary's Church in Baltic and was a member of the Rosary Society, the Ladies of St. Anne Society and the Sprague Smilers. On August 31, 1946 she married Gerard A. Bastien at St. Mary's Church in Baltic who died on March 7, 2011. She is survived by one son: Dennis Bastien and his wife Brenda of Moosup, daughter-in-law Ellen Bastien of Baltic, two brothers: Roland Fortin of Arizona and Paul Fortin of Seattle, WA., four grandchildren, five great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by one son Edward Bastien.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday at 12 noon at St. Mary's Church in Baltic, meeting directly at church. Burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Baltic. Calling hours will be held Friday from 6-8 P.M. at the Guillot Funeral Home, 75 South B Street, Taftville. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mary's Church, 70 West Main Street, Baltic, CT 06330 or to St. Joseph School, 10 School Hill Road, Baltic, CT 06330.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.