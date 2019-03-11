|
Joseph G. Ali 1930 - 2019
Lisbon - Joseph G. Ali 88, beloved husband of the late Lorraine (Coutu) Ali passed away Feb. 28, 2019. He was born April 8, 1930 in Thompson a son of the late James and Florida (Gagnon) Ali and had resided in Lisbon for the last 60 years. Mr. Ali was a U.S. Navy Veteran of the Korean War and was honorably discharged. He was employed by Electric Boat as an electrician for 41 years, retiring many years ago. He was a life member of the Knights of Columbus in Taftville. His children will remember his love of hunting, gardening and working in his yard. He leaves 3 sons Wayne and Miguelina (Alomonte) Ali, Bruce and Lisa (Breton) Ali and Don Ali; a daughter Debra J. Marschat; 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren and 2 step grandchildren. He was predeceased by his son Mark Ali and a son in law Daniel Marschat. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Monday (3-18-19) at 11:00AM in St. Mary Church, Jewett City. Burial with Military Honors will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Colonial Health & Rehab for all of the care their father received. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019