JOSEPH L.L. HEBERT DIED - 2019
DUDLEY - Joseph L.L. Hebert, 80, of Filo Rd., passed away on Monday, Feb. 4th, in the Life Care Center of Auburn, after a long illness.
He leaves his wife, Sandra J. (Senecal) Hebert, they were together for 39 years. He leaves his son, Joseph C. Hebert of Dudley; his daughter, Leona Hebert Kaitbenski of Brimfield; his stepdaughter, Michele A. Villani of Shrewsbury; his brother, Thomas Hebert of Willimantic, CT; and his four grandchildren, Gabrielle Hebert, Jolene Hebert, Michael Villani and Olivia Villani. He was predeceased by his brother, Charles Hebert. He was born in Madawaska, ME the son of Lucien and Mary Anne (Martin) Hebert. He was a US Army Veteran of the Korean War. Joe was a mechanic and owned and operated Joe's Road Service starting in 1975 until retiring due to illness.
His funeral will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass at 11:00am in Notre Dame Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 446 Main St., Southbridge. Burial will be New Notre Dame Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Thursday, Feb. 7th, from 8:30 to 10:30am, prior to the Mass.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2019