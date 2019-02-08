|
JUNE A. FALCONE LONARDELLI 1939 - 2019
NORWICH – June A. Falcone Lonardelli, 79, a lifelong resident of Norwich, died peacefully on February 6, 2019. She was the beloved daughter of the late Alfred and Stella Mandeville, and the loving wife of Mario Lonardelli.
June was a graduate of the Norwich Free Academy, Class of 1957. Following her graduation, she spent many wonderful years building a caring home for her family. June later worked for Shoprite of Norwich and then retired after 25 years of service as a clerk for Electric Boat Corp.
June had a kind and compassionate spirit, and she enjoyed making works of art with her hands, whether it was painting, sewing, crocheting, or craftwork. She had a great love of the outdoors and her biggest joy came from tending to her gardens and creating beautiful landscapes in her yard. June had tremendous affection for taking care of her treasured home. She was a dedicated and thoughtful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will truly be missed by all who were fortunate to have her in their life. To all her friends that read this, you were the joy of her life.
In addition to her husband, June is survived by her son, Michael Falcone of Montville; daughter, Cindi Duthrie and husband Steven of Norwich; grandson, Mark Baker; and great-grandson, Benjamin. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard Mandeville.
Funeral services for June will be private and at the convenience of the family. Her family would like to extend their deepest appreciation and gratitude to the nursing staff of Bayview Health Care in Waterford for all their care. Donations in June's honor may be made to Hospice of Southeastern CT, 227 Dunham St., Norwich, CT 06360. The Woyasz & Son Funeral Service of Norwich is in care of the arrangements.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019