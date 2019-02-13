|
KARL "TINK" JOHN HYLEN JR. 1951 - 2019
VOLUNTOWN - Karl John "Tink" Hylen Jr. of Voluntown, passed away Jan. 28, in Florida surrounded by family.Tink was born Nov. 11, 1951 in Key West Fla. to Katherine (Ellison) Hylen and Karl Hylen Sr. In 1969 he joined the Army and served honorably for his Country during the Vietnam War. He settled in Conn. where he worked and retired from Electric Boat Division in Groton. He enjoyed crabbing and fishing and was very devoted to his family and friends.
He is predeceased by his parents and three sisters, Pat, Carol and Dottie. He leaves behind his wife & soul mate, Sandra (Tedford) Hylen; 2 sons Michael Hylen and his wife Amber, Kristopher Cousino all of Ariz.; 2 daughters Rhonda Rudolph and her husband John of Mo., Tonya Perkins of Jewett City,; 2 sisters Margaret (Mickey) Smith of Fla., Kathleen Forman of Ark.; 2 stepsons, Stephen Scott of Texas, Michael Shetland and his wife April of Texas; stepdaughter, Amanda Destremps and her husband Michael of Danielson; his nephews, nieces, many grandchildren and one great-granddaughter. His nephews, Wayne "Chip" Mundell and Will Kerley were very special to him.
He will be missed by all In Lieu of flowers a donation in his memory to , 2275 Silas Deane Hwy, Rocky Hill, CT 06067 or Soldiers, Sailors Marine Fund, 100 Broadway Room 307, Norwich, CT 06360 would be appreciated. There will be a celebration of his life (memorial) with military honors from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., Feb. 23, 2019, at the VFW on Taylor Hill Road, Jewett City.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 13 to Feb. 15, 2019