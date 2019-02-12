|
|
L ADELINE HINCHEY 1924 - 2019
WATERFORD - L Adeline Hinchey passed into eternal life at her home in Waterford on February 9, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. Adeline was born on July 21, 1924 in Norwich where she lived for most of her life before retiring to Waterford. She was predeceased by her husband John P Hinchey and their son Steven Hinchey.
Adeline's life was filled with family, work, travel, volunteer work at church and in the community, and knitting and crocheting. Even while raising her children she worked for 50 plus years alongside her husband in the family accounting and tax business. She later shared her tax knowledge volunteering at both the East Lyme Senior Center and the Waterford Library. Adeline loved to travel. Among the memorable trips she took with her husband John were Alaska, Panama Canal and Hawaii. Never one to be idle, her hands were knitting or crocheting most evenings. Adeline lovingly created a large variety of afghans given to her children and grandchildren who will treasure them forever. She also donated lots of slippers, hats and mittens to be sold at church fairs.
She is survived by four children Margaret H Very and her husband Bill, Michael J Hinchey and his wife Cecelia, Roberta H Potvin, and Timothy M Hinchey and his wife Joy. She leaves nine grandchildren Christine Very McKinney, Mark Very, Kathy Hinchey Byrnes, Thomas Hinchey, Peter Hinchey, Steven Hinchey, Jennifer Potvin Firmenich, Elizabeth Hinchey Dixon, David Hinchey and eleven great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
Special thanks to Adeline's caregiver Mariama Secka who fondly called Adeline"My Queen"
Adeline lived her faith. Kind and compassionate, always available to anyone needing a listening ear, and was gifted in her ability to make complex tax issues understandable to her many clients. She was generous with her time and her resources and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Adeline's family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday February 14 from 4-7 at Godere Funeral Home 21 N 2nd Ave, Taftville, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St Patrick's Cathedral in Norwich on Friday February 15 at 9:30 a.m. followed by burial at St Josephs Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Adeline's memory to either TV Mass Office of Radio & Television, 15 Peach Orchard Rd, Prospect, CT 06712-1052 or Haitian Health Foundation, 97 Sherman St, Norwich, CT 06360.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2019