|
|
Norman Richard Beaudoin 1934 - 2019
NORTH FRANKLIN - Norman Richard Beaudoin, 84, passed away comfortably after a brief illness on March 10, 2019 at Backus Hospital. He was born in Willimantic, CT to the late Warren and Valeda (Gagnon) Beaudoin. He is survived by his wife of almost 60 years, Dorothy (Jello) Beaudoin, his daughter Lisa (Beaudoin) Tarvin, his son-in-law Raymond Tarvin, and one grandson, Daniel Percy.
He proudly served in the U.S. Navy where he received an Honorable Discharge. He married his wife Dorothy in 1959 at Saint Joseph Church in Norwich, CT. He retired after working for over 30 years from the Roger's Corporation Willimantic. He was a member of Westbrook Fishing Club in North Stonington, CT where he enjoyed many of the activities, especially Wednesday cribbage games, and spending time with friends. Always quick witted with a joke to brighten someone's day. Norman enjoyed all sports, but especially UCONN girls' basketball, baseball, and boxing.
Norman is also survived by his brother-in-law Stanley and Raymond Jello, as well as, his sister-in-law Marilyn (Bates) Jello. In addition to his parents, he was pre-deceased by his two brothers, Ronald and Roger Beaudoin. Norman has many nieces and nephews who remember him as "Uncle Richie."
The family would like to thank everyone at Backus Hospital who showed us so much love, kindness, and professionalism in our time of great loss.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Woyasz & Son Funeral Home, 141 Central Avenue, Norwich, CT. from 6 PM to 8 PM. A graveside service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to your .
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 11 to Mar. 13, 2019