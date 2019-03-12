|
Peter D. Bulyk 1940 - 2019
Norwich - Peter D. Bulyk, 79, passed away unexpectedly March 11, 2019 at the William W. Backus Hospital.
Peter was born on February 29, 1940 in Norwich. He was the son of the late Peter and Josephine (Makuch) Bulyk and resided his entire life in the Norwich and Montville area. Peter was a retired sheet metal worker at Electric Boat, Groton CT.
Peter is survived by his loving brother Robert J. Bulyk and his wife Patricia L. Bulyk; niece Rebecca J (Bulyk) Scalaro and her husband Christopher Scalaro, their children Adrianna and Christopher Jr. He also leaves behind Patricia's loving children, James Belcamino and his wife Katie and their children Addison and Mia; and Patricia's daughter Bonnie Jones and her husband Toby and their children DeVon and Maci. He also leaves behind numerous friends and acquaintances from his time at Electric Boat.
In addition to his parents he was predeceased by his sister Shirley B (Bulyk) Grabowski .
Services for Peter will be private and held at the convenience of his family.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019