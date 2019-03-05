|
RICHARD A. BLANCHETTE 1943 - 2019
PLAINFIELD – Richard A. Blanchette 75, of Moosup, beloved husband of Kathryn (Delaney) Blanchette passed away March 2, 2019. He was born July 4, 1943 in Oneco a son of the late Theodore I. and Emma (Morency) Blanchette and was a lifelong Moosup resident. Mr. Blanchette was a CT. Army National Guard Veteran. He attended Eastern CT. State University. Mr. Blanchette spent his entire career in banking beginning at the former Connecticut Bank and Trust Co and retiring from Citizens National Bank. He was an avid sports fan, especially the Red Sox, Patriots and Notre Dame. He enjoyed going to the gym and canoeing with his dog Shadow. Mr. Blanchette was past President and Treasurer of Danielson Main St. and was a fund raiser for the and . Besides his wife he leaves a son and daughter in law Eric and Michelle Blanchette of FL; 2 daughters and sons in law Pamela and Brian Ocasek and Karen and Jeffrey Hussey all of FL; 4grandchildren Ethan and Faith Hussey, Marisa Ocasek and Kale Blanchette. a brother and sister in law Theodore L. and Jan Blanchette of Dayville; a sister Anne Boulaine of New Britain; also several nieces and nephews. Visiting hours are Thursday 4-7PM at Dougherty Bros. Funeral Home 595 Norwich Rd. Plainfield. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday (3-8-19) at 10:00AM in All Hallows Church, Moosup. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cheney, Central Village. In lieu of flowers memorial gifts may be made to the . www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 5 to Mar. 7, 2019