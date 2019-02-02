|
RICHARD A. GAUDREAU 1936 - 2019
BROOKLYN - Richard A. Gaudreau, 82 of Brooklyn, died Wednesday January 30, 2019 at Westview Nursing Home in Dayville. Richard was born in Brooklyn on May 16, 1936, son of the late Alcide and Jenny (Sugulski) Gaudreau. He graduated from Putnam Trade School in 1955, served in the Army from 1955-1959, and was a Chamber of Commerce Gold Key Award Recipient. Richard was the owner of Hurme Radio TV & Appliance from 1963-1998. He was a member of the Elks BPOE 1706 and enjoyed woodworking, golfing, hunting, fishing, and watching his grandchildren play sports. Richard was pre-deceased by his two brothers Rodney and David Gaudreau. He is survived by his wife of 63 years Helen (Peckham) Gaudreau of Brooklyn, his four children: Michael and his wife Sharon Gaudreau of Brooklyn, CT, Karen Balch of Wakefield, RI, Denise and her husband Ronnie Olsen of Griswold, CT, and Scott and his wife Erin Gaudreau of Eastford, CT. Grandchildren and great-grandchildren: Kristen and her husband Alberto Ortiz and their children Evan, Noah, and Bebo; Lindsay and her husband Al Boulanger and their children Mason and Kinslie, Mikey Gaudreau, Megan Gaudreau, Matt Gaudreau, and Kayla Gaudreau. Calling hours will be held on Wednesday February 6, 2019 from 9:00-11:00AM followed by a memorial service at 11:00AM in Tillinghast Funeral Home 433 Main Street Danielson. Burial will be in the spring at Holy Cross Cemetery, Danielson. In lieu of flowers donations in Richard's memory may be made to The Parkinson's Foundation 200 SE 1st Street Suite 800 Miami, FL 33131. tillinghastfh.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 2 to Feb. 4, 2019