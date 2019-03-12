|
Richard "Ricky" Henry Benoit 1954 - 2019
Norwich - Richard Benoit born December 13, 1954 was called home on on March 1, 2019 at the Backus Memorial Hospital surrounded by his loving family.
Richards larger than life presence will be missed by all those who loved him.
Richard was predeceased by his parents Frank Edward Benoit and Flora Francis Benoit, and a sister Kathleen Benoit Ross.
Left to cherish his memory are his children Jacob Benoit and wife Ginny of Dayville CT, Johsua Choiniere of Putnam CT, Melissa Morency of Attawagun CT and 9 grandchildren. Bothers, Edward Benoit and wife Janet of of Kileen TX, David Benoit and wife Barbara of Killeen, TX, Sisters Sandra Blanchette and husband Raymond of Danielson, CT, Laura Knight and husband Charles of Norwich, CT, Debra Butler of Kileen, TX and Linda Biddix and husband Joey of Fort Mill, SC.
Services will be private.
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Mar. 12 to Mar. 14, 2019