RUTH A. DAPSIS 1943 - 2019
PLAINFIELD – Ruth A. Dapsis, 75, beloved wife of Matthew J. Dapsis passed away Feb. 5, 2019. She was born Nov. 3, 1943 in S. Portland, ME a daughter of the late Alfred and Margaret (Pierce) Pippin and had resided in Plainfield for the past 31 years. Mrs. Dapsis was last employed by C&M Corp. Besides her husband she leaves a son Charles Langley of FL and a daughter Ruth Brantley of FL; 3 brothers Al, Frank and James Pippin all of ME; 2 sisters Jenny Stewart of OH and Maggie Curtis of SC; 9 grandchildren, 14 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held privately. www.doughertybrosfuneralhome.com
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2019