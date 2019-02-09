|
THOMAS H. MILLER 1942 - 2019
GRISWOLD - Thomas H. Miller died after a courageous battle with cancer on 2/7/19 surrounded by his loving family.
He was born on 1/2/42 to Robert E. and Fannie (Fink) Miller and attended Norwich schools, graduating from NFA in 1960.
He was a member of the CT National Guard from 1963-1969 and was a lifetime member of the Norwich Elks and Snake Meadow Club. He also belonged to the Narragansett, Ledyard and Quaker Hill Gun Clubs and had been a member of the American Legion Post 403 for 49 years.
He worked at the former Norwich Hospital for 38 years, retiring as a Lead Mental Health Worker. Tom loved hunting, fishing and puttering around in the yard but skeet shooting was his passion.
On 9/10/1988, he married Philomena Meringolo Tupper Miller who survives him. He is also survived by his step-children Pamela (Mike) Zelasky, Karen Semmelrock and David (Jen)Tupper, his brothers Robert (Donna) Miller and Paul (Wendy Richardson) Miller, 8 grandchildren, Philip (Jennie)Tupper, Erin (Jason) Chauvin, Caitlin (Vince) Keller, Zachary (Kellie) Semmelrock, Emily Semmelrock, Jessica, Lauren and Rachel Zelasky, 2 great-granddaughters, 2 great-grandsons, nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Memorial Mass for Tom will be held at Sacred Heart Church in Taftville on Friday, February 15, 2019 at 10:00am followed by burial at the Pachaug Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. The Gagne Piechowski Funeral Home 490 Voluntown Road Jewett City, CT has been entrusted with the arrangements. For online condolences please go to www.gagnepiechowski.com
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to or ().
Published in Norwich Bulletin from Feb. 9 to Feb. 11, 2019