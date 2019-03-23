|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Allen Leroy Bolton.
Allen Leroy Bolton, 76, of Front Royal, passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
He was born April 26, 1942 in Winchester, VA, the son of Ernest and Mary Newlin Bolton Martin.
After a successful career as a general contractor, he enjoyed spending time with his family. On most days, he could be found at the park with friends, Buddy and Jerry Lee.
In addition to his former wife and lifelong companion, Carolyn S. Bolton, he is survived by his children, Robyn M. Reynolds, James J. Scott, and Angela R. Salisbury along with her husband Craig, all of Front Royal; grandchildren, Chasity Burner and husband Wes, Jeromie Robinson, Zack and Seth Salisbury, and Joseph Scott; granddaughter-in-law, Chanel Robinson; great grandchildren, Savannah and Ayden Haffer, Logan, Braden, and Brooke Burner, Arial and Lillyana Johnson, London Baker, and Jaycob and Spencer Robinson; brothers, James and companion Sandy, and John Bolton; and sisters, Peggy Jones, Nancy Dofermire, Frances Wines, and Susan Williams and her husband and his dear friend Ron.
He will also be greatly missed by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and nephews.
His sisters, Betty Layman and Shirley Brady; brothers, Paul, Edward, Ernest, Ray and Phillip Bolton; as well as, two grandchildren, Britton Shane Robinson and James Robert Scott, preceded him in death.
A graveside service will be scheduled at a later date.
Arrangements are by Phelps Funeral & Cremation Service. www.phelpsfunerals.com
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Phelps Funeral and Cremation Service
311 Hope Drive
Winchester, VA 22601
(540) 722-2424
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 23, 2019