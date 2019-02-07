|
Aubrey Neal "Bud" King Jr., 82, of Winnsboro, TX, passed away Saturday, February 2, 2019 in Winnsboro.
He was born August 7, 1936 in Strasburg, VA to the late Aubrey Neal King Sr. and Cardina Jane Bougess King.
He was a retired postal worker for the United States Postal Service.
He was also a member of the Moose Lodge of Vacaville, CA, American Legions, and Governor of the Dixon, CA Moose Lodge.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jeffrey King.
He is survived by daughters, Debbie Merritt and Kristi King; brothers, Jerry King and Richard King; four grandchildren; and life partner, Vivian Watkins.
Visitation will be held 2-3 p.m. Saturday, February 9, 2019 at Beaty Funeral Home-Winnsboro, 816 W. Broadway, Winnsboro, TX 75494.
Graveside service will be held Saturday, February 9, 2019 at 3 p.m. with Bro. Ken Goodson conducting. Interment will follow in Lee Cemetery, Winnsboro with Beaty Funeral Home Staff serving as pallbearers.
