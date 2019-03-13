|
Barbara Gayle Custer, 68, of Mount Jackson, passed away Monday March 11, 2019.
Barbara was born March 12, 1950 in Harrisonburg, Virginia. She was the daughter of the late Gayle Gilmer Mason and Doris Mae Jones Mason Fink.
Barbara attended Valley Baptist Church and retired from the Shenandoah County Public School System, where she worked in the food service department.
She is survived by her husband, Charles Clayton Custer of Mount Jackson; a son, Bucky Custer of Mount Jackson; a daughter, Becky Strawderman of Mount Jackson; a sister, Wendy Mumaw of Quicksburg; three brothers, Randy Mason of New Market, Jerry Mason of Quicksburg, and Keith Mason of Mount Jackson; and four grandchildren, Wade and Garrett Custer, and Emma and Clayton Strawderman.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at Valley Baptist Church, Edinburg.
Services will be conducted Friday, March 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Valley Baptist Church with Pastor Chad Estep officiating. Burial will follow in the Mt. Clifton Cemetery.
Online condolences may be left atwww.valleyfs.com
Arrangements are in the care Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
