Barbara Jean Flagle, 57, of Cary, NC and formerly of Strasburg, VA, passed away peacefully in her sleep Monday, March 11, 2019 at her home after a lifelong and brave battle with diabetes.



A memorial service for Barbara will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the Stover Memorial Chapel with Pastor Todd Crowder officiating.



Barbara was born November 8, 1961, a daughter of Audrey Jean Golliday Flagle and the late Frank C. Flagle.



She was an honor graduate of Strasburg High School where she was a proud member of the band. Barbara then went on to become an honor graduate of Lord Fairfax Community college with an Associate's Degree of Applied Science in Electronics.



She immediately started her career with IBM in Manassas, VA. Her career with IBM took her to New York, Texas and several other locations ultimately settling in the Raleigh, NC area, where she worked in the semi-conductor and software industry.



Barbara was loved and respected by all who knew her and had a large circle of friends in Cary, NC.



In addition to her mother, she is survived by her brother, Curtis James Flagle and wife Desma of Maurertown, VA.



