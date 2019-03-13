|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Cook) Carper.
Mrs. Betty Carper, 76, of Conway, SC and formerly of Mt. Jackson, VA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family Monday, March 11, 2019.
Betty was born June 20, 1942 in New Market, VA to Mr. Robert L. Cook and Mrs. Elsie L. Morris Cook.
On June 10, 1962 Betty married Jon H. Carper. They had two children, Warren (Scott) Carper and Kimberly Carper Miller.
Betty is preceded in death by her husband and parents.
She is survived by a son, Scott Carper and wife Sheri of Elkton, VA; a daughter, Kimberly Miller and husband David of Conway, SC; five grandchildren, Heather Bowen and husband Scott of Lumberton, NC, Zachary Carper and wife Sarah of Woodstock, VA, Joshua Miller of Conway, SC, Matthew Carper and wife Casey of Mt. Jackson, VA, and Faith Carper of Elkton, VA; and eight great-grandchildren, Shaylie and Nevaeh Bowen, Emma and Hanna Haycock, Averly and Addison Carper, and Clayton and Tilden Carper.
At her request, the body will be cremated.
A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Pleasant View Church of the Brethren
4197 Conicville Rd
Mt Jackson, VA 22842
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 13, 2019