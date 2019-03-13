Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty (Cook) Carper. View Sign



Mrs. Betty Carper, 76, of Conway, SC and formerly of Mt. Jackson, VA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family Monday, March 11, 2019.



Betty was born June 20, 1942 in New Market, VA to Mr. Robert L. Cook and Mrs. Elsie L. Morris Cook.



On June 10, 1962 Betty married Jon H. Carper. They had two children, Warren (Scott) Carper and Kimberly Carper Miller.



Betty is preceded in death by her husband and parents.



She is survived by a son, Scott Carper and wife Sheri of Elkton, VA; a daughter, Kimberly Miller and husband David of Conway, SC; five grandchildren, Heather Bowen and husband Scott of Lumberton, NC, Zachary Carper and wife Sarah of Woodstock, VA, Joshua Miller of Conway, SC, Matthew Carper and wife Casey of Mt. Jackson, VA, and Faith Carper of Elkton, VA; and eight great-grandchildren, Shaylie and Nevaeh Bowen, Emma and Hanna Haycock, Averly and Addison Carper, and Clayton and Tilden Carper.



At her request, the body will be cremated.



A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.



Sign the Guest Book at Mrs. Betty Carper, 76, of Conway, SC and formerly of Mt. Jackson, VA, passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by family Monday, March 11, 2019.Betty was born June 20, 1942 in New Market, VA to Mr. Robert L. Cook and Mrs. Elsie L. Morris Cook.On June 10, 1962 Betty married Jon H. Carper. They had two children, Warren (Scott) Carper and Kimberly Carper Miller.Betty is preceded in death by her husband and parents.She is survived by a son, Scott Carper and wife Sheri of Elkton, VA; a daughter, Kimberly Miller and husband David of Conway, SC; five grandchildren, Heather Bowen and husband Scott of Lumberton, NC, Zachary Carper and wife Sarah of Woodstock, VA, Joshua Miller of Conway, SC, Matthew Carper and wife Casey of Mt. Jackson, VA, and Faith Carper of Elkton, VA; and eight great-grandchildren, Shaylie and Nevaeh Bowen, Emma and Hanna Haycock, Averly and Addison Carper, and Clayton and Tilden Carper.At her request, the body will be cremated.A celebration of Betty's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Pleasant View Church of the Brethren.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Religious Service Information Pleasant View Church of the Brethren

4197 Conicville Rd

Mt Jackson, VA 22842

Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.