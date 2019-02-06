Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Catherine (Chateauneuf) Stickley. View Sign



Betty Catherine Stickley, 82, of Clear Brook, Virginia, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at the Winchester Medical Center.



Mrs. Stickley was born in 1936 in Washington, DC, the daughter of the late Raymond and Florence Chateauneuf. She attended James Wood High School.



Alongside her late husband, Virgil, she was an owner of Stickley's Trucking and Garage. She was of the Lutheran faith.



Her husband, Virgil Irvin Stickley, preceded her in death in 2006.



Surviving are daughters, Deborah Wilson (Diehl) of Clear Brook, Virginia, Kelley Gladden (Bobby) of Winchester, Virginia, and Cathy Stickley (significant other Cathy) of Front Royal, Virginia; sons, Gregory Fauver (Barbara) of Frederick County, Virginia, David Stickley (Judy) of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Steven Stickley (Barbara) of Stephens City, Virginia; grandchildren, John Pyles of Clear Brook, Virginia, Stephen Pyles of Gainesboro, Virginia, Mindy Wilson of Baltimore, Maryland, Danielle Scholtz of Winchester, Virginia, Tommy and Christopher Stickley, both of Stephens City, Virginia, and Donavan Stickley of Charlotte, North Carolina; four great grandchildren; brother, Raymond Chateauneuf Jr. (Ursula) of Stephens City, Virginia; and daughter-in-law, Alice Fauver of Frederick County, Virginia.



Along with her parents and husband, Mrs. Stickley was preceded in death by a son, Michael Fauver.



A gathering of family and friends will be held6-8 p.m. Friday at Omps, South Chapel.



A funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 11 a.m. at Omps South Chapel with the Reverend Mike Mayton officiating. Entombment will be in Shenandoah Memorial Park Mausoleum.



Serving as pallbearers will be John Pyles, Stephen Pyles, Tommy Stickley, Christopher Stickley, Donavan Stickley, Nicholas Heberle, and Jordan Herberle.



Memorial contributions may be made in Betty's memory to Winchester SPCA, 115 Featherbed Lane, Winchester, VA 22601 or to Esther Boyd Animal Shelter, 161 Fort Collier Road, Winchester, VA 22603.



