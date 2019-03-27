Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Betty Diane Garrett Cooke, 70, of Toms Brook, VA, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home.



A funeral service for Mrs. Cooke will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Toms Brook United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Stan Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Mrs. Cook was born February 6, 1949 in Winchester, VA, a daughter of the late James Ruhl and Aileen Jenkins Garrett.



She was a member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church and has worked in various places including Sandy Hook Elementary cafeteria, Amaco Foam, Fisher Diagnostic, and Ferguson.



Betty was giver from the heart and was always contributing to charitable works in her community. She always participated and raised funds for the Angel Tree program giving to those less fortunate. She hosted many fundraisers to help with her grandchildren's cheer team, and was always helping those around her in need including those who needed a ride to their doctor appointments. Betty never liked getting recognized for her giving and services to others, it came from the heart.



She was the wife of the late Daniel Lee Cooke Jr.



In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Danielle Cooke and a brother, James "Jimmy" Garrett.



Survivors include her children, Donna Lee Nicely and husband Jonathan, Dawn Lynn Stout and boyfriend Kelly Robinson, all of Winchester, VA, and Anna Marie Long and husband Greg of Strasburg, VA; step son, Matthew Cooke and wife Phyllis of Gainesville, VA; her grandchildren, Dustin Clark and wife Betsy, Camron McInturff and wife Brandi, Olivia Stout, Tatyana Stout, Brent Funkhouser and wife Stephany, Pamela Long, and Lynnzie Brennan; her step grandchildren, Madison Cooke and Keegan Cooke; her great grandson, Axton Funkhouser; one step great grandchild, Coedell Brannon; her siblings, Christine Anderson and husband Glenwood of Yellow Springs, WV, Gatha Walker and husband Bobby, and Judy Hahn, all of Wardensville, WV, and Donna Teets and husband Charles of Baker, WV; numerous nieces and nephews; her companion, Sid Dailey; and special friends, Raymond and Celia Elbon, Dottie Brown, Nookie Horan, and Sue Arnold.



Pallbearers will be Donald Helmick, Frank Horan, Brent Funkhouser, Kelly Robinson, Camron McInturff and Jonathan Nicely.



Honorary Pallbearers will be Olivia Stout, Tatyana Stout, Dustin Clark and Sid Dailey.



The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home 7-9 p.m. Friday.



Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.



You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at



Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Cooke.



Sign the Guest Book at Betty Diane Garrett Cooke, 70, of Toms Brook, VA, passed away Monday, March 25, 2019 at her home.A funeral service for Mrs. Cooke will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Toms Brook United Methodist Church with the Rev. Dr. Stan Thompson officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.Mrs. Cook was born February 6, 1949 in Winchester, VA, a daughter of the late James Ruhl and Aileen Jenkins Garrett.She was a member of Toms Brook United Methodist Church and has worked in various places including Sandy Hook Elementary cafeteria, Amaco Foam, Fisher Diagnostic, and Ferguson.Betty was giver from the heart and was always contributing to charitable works in her community. She always participated and raised funds for the Angel Tree program giving to those less fortunate. She hosted many fundraisers to help with her grandchildren's cheer team, and was always helping those around her in need including those who needed a ride to their doctor appointments. Betty never liked getting recognized for her giving and services to others, it came from the heart.She was the wife of the late Daniel Lee Cooke Jr.In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a grandchild, Danielle Cooke and a brother, James "Jimmy" Garrett.Survivors include her children, Donna Lee Nicely and husband Jonathan, Dawn Lynn Stout and boyfriend Kelly Robinson, all of Winchester, VA, and Anna Marie Long and husband Greg of Strasburg, VA; step son, Matthew Cooke and wife Phyllis of Gainesville, VA; her grandchildren, Dustin Clark and wife Betsy, Camron McInturff and wife Brandi, Olivia Stout, Tatyana Stout, Brent Funkhouser and wife Stephany, Pamela Long, and Lynnzie Brennan; her step grandchildren, Madison Cooke and Keegan Cooke; her great grandson, Axton Funkhouser; one step great grandchild, Coedell Brannon; her siblings, Christine Anderson and husband Glenwood of Yellow Springs, WV, Gatha Walker and husband Bobby, and Judy Hahn, all of Wardensville, WV, and Donna Teets and husband Charles of Baker, WV; numerous nieces and nephews; her companion, Sid Dailey; and special friends, Raymond and Celia Elbon, Dottie Brown, Nookie Horan, and Sue Arnold.Pallbearers will be Donald Helmick, Frank Horan, Brent Funkhouser, Kelly Robinson, Camron McInturff and Jonathan Nicely.Honorary Pallbearers will be Olivia Stout, Tatyana Stout, Dustin Clark and Sid Dailey.The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home 7-9 p.m. Friday.Memorials may be made to the Humane Society of Shenandoah County, P.O. Box 173, Woodstock, VA 22664 or Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 W. Cork St., Winchester, VA 22601.You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family online at www.stoverfuneralhome.com Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mrs. Cooke.Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Funeral Home Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.

177 N. Holliday Street

Strasburg , VA 22657

540-465-5101 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Northern Virginia Daily Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close