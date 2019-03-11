Betty Jane "Big Mama" "Hunkey Dory" Sine, 76, of Front Royal, Virginia passed away Friday, March 1, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating.
Mrs. Sine was born August 31, 1942 in Warren County, Virginia to the late Ezra and Alma Gordon Henry.
She was also preceded in death by seven siblings, Wilson Russell Henry, Louise Rebecca Smelser, Hollis Ezra Patrick Henry, Letha May Henry, Aubrey Denton Henry, Janet Josephine Henry and Joanne Henry.
Survivors include her devoted and loving husband of 50 years, Paul Sine Jr.; five sons, Danny James Henry (Ronda), Yancey Paul Sine (Carolyn), Mark Lynn Sine, Jason Allen Sine (Christie) and Marcus Lynn Sine Jr. (Katie); two daughters, Loretta M. Hatfield (Billy) and Jessica Lyn Mathews (Bud); five grandchildren, Danyel Bradshaw (Michael), Dakota Sine (Brandi), Brandon Potter (Victoria), Alexis Sine and Brianna Sine; step granddaughter, Bevenie Lake; six great grandchildren, Heaven, Paislee, Layden, Jameson, Abel and Dalton; step great granddaughter, Hailie Kelly; step great grandson, Trenton; and she was expecting the arrival of a great granddaughter, Lillian Jean Potter.
The family would like to express our gratitude to Betty's Caregiver, Doris Berry.
In lieu of cut flowers, the family will be planting a memorial garden in her memory and ask if any floral donations could be in purple or lavenders that could be placed in this garden.
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Mar. 11, 2019