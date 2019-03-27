Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Betty Lou (Fogle) Eackles. View Sign



Betty Lou Eackles, 79, of Front Royal, Virgina, passed away Sunday March, 24, 2019 in Warrenton, Virginia.



A funeral service will be held Friday March 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 W. Main St., Front Royal with Pastor James Boyette officiating. Burial will follow in Panorama Memorial Gardens.



Betty was born December 22, 1939 in Winchester, Virginia to the late Oscar and Lucy Fogle.



She is also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon "Ben" James Eackles; her siblings, William, Harry, Gertie and Eva Mae; as well as a grandchild, Nadia.



She was very involved with her church and a member of the Front Royal Moose Lodge.



She is survived by one brother, Oscar "Tommy" Raymond Fogle; two sons, Raymond B. Fogle (Janey) and Bennie L. Eackles (Sonja), both of Front Royal; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Lucy, Michael, Sophie and Jaeger; and three great grandchildren, Faith, Brantley and Hailey.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday March 28, 2019 at the funeral home.



Pallbearers will be Michael Fogle, Raymond Fogle, Robert Fogle, David Fogle, Zackary Fogle and John Michael Harrison.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



105 West Main Street

Front Royal , VA 22630

