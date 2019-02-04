Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Billy Ronald "Ron" Hughes. View Sign



Billy Ronald "Ron" Hughes, 77, of Springfield, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by family and friends January 29, 2019 after a struggle with cancer.



Ron was born December 3, 1941 in Clintwood, VA, to William and Alpha Stanley Hughes.



He graduated from Clintwood High School where he was recognized as a top athlete in football and basketball. Ron moved to Northern Virginia after graduation in the summer of 1960 and went on to become owner of Stone House Interiors upholstery shop in Front Royal, VA.



Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing with his family and friends at a small cabin in Bath County, VA. He also was an avid sports and country western fan.



He loved his family and always placed them before himself.



Ron is survived by his son, Ronald "Ronnie" Wade Hughes and daughter-in-law Julia of Haymarket, VA; known as "Pap Paw" to his grandsons, Nicholas Riley and Jacob Ronald Hughes; one brother, David Eugene "Gene" Hughes and his wife Shirley of Manassas, VA; and two nephews, Ricky and Jason Hughes. Ron was also survived by his close friend, Paul Mullins; former spouse, mother of his son, and close friend, Betty Hollander; and longtime companion, Marissa "ChiChi" Comsti and her son Patrick Tanyag.



Ron was preceded in death by his parents and nephew, Randy Hughes.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be sent to The .



Family, friends and others who were touched by Ron's life will be invited to share in a celebration of his life in the spring. Details will be announced later.



