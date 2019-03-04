Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bonnie Julia Viola Grubbs. View Sign



Bonnie Julia Viola Grubbs, 70, of Mt. Jackson, died Friday, March 1, 2019 at Mt. Jackson.



She was born August 7, 1948 in Alexandria, daughter of the late Earl Boyd and Viola Frances Kenion Grubbs.



She was a member of Hawkinstown United Methodist Church in Mt. Jackson. She was a former member of the Sunshine House.



She is survived by a sister, Joan Elizabeth Johnston of Woodstock; a brother, John B. Grubbs of Stephens City; a niece, Carol Beth Tharpe of Toms Brook; two nephews, Timmy Grubbs of Strasburg and Daniel Grubbs of Philadelphia, PA.



She made her home with Sabrina and Mike Showalter of Mt. Jackson.



A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Dellinger Funeral Home in Mt. Jackson with Pastor Darlene Wilkins and Pastor Lisa Coffelt officiating. Burial will be private at a later date.



At Bonnies request, she did not want a family night. Instead she wanted everyone to bring a covered dish to share and have fellowship after the service.



Memorial contributions may be made to Blue Ridge Hospice, 333 West Cork Street, Winchester, VA 22601 or Shenandoah County Animal Shelter, 268 Landfill Road, Edinburg, VA 22824.



At her request, she will be cremated.



