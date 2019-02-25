Carol May Cross died February 23, 2019 at Lynn Care Center in Front Royal, VA.
She was born June 29, 1922 in Baltimore, MD. She was the daughter of the late James and Virginia Hogan. She was a graduate of Eastern High School, Class of 1939.
She was a retired Registered Nurse graduating from Franklin Square Hospital School for Nurses in 1943.
Carol was married to the late Samuel B. Cross.
She is survived by two sons, James of Atlanta, GA (Stephany), and Thomas of Front Royal, VA (Teresa); and two grandchildren, Maya and Lacrimioara, both of Atlanta, GA.
Carol was a member of Marlow Heights Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the church at 517 Braxton Road, Front Royal, VA 22630.
Friends are invited to Maddox Funeral Home for viewing 9-10:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Burial services will be private.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.maddoxfuneralhome.com
Arrangements are in the care of Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Maddox Funeral Home
105 West Main Street
Front Royal, VA 22630
540-635-2773
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 25, 2019