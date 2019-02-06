|
Carolyn Lane Helsley, 62, of Edinburg, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 at her home.
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Friday at Valley Funeral Service in Bowmans Crossing.
Burial will be private.
Mrs. Helsley was born December 28, 1956 in Manassas, daughter of the late John Patrick Lane and Grace Frances Cochran Lane. She was a 1975 graduate of Stonewall Jackson High School.
She was preceded in death by a brother, Bernard âChuckã Lane.
She is survived by her husband, Robert "Bobby" Helsley; son, John-Robert Cameron Helsley of Edinburg; sister, Barbara Sue White of Mt. Jackson; two brothers, Denvert Lane and Virgle Lane of Spotsylvania; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the , 420 Neff Avenue, Suite 210, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or a .
Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.
