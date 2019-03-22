|
Cecil Claude Cox Jr., 76, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Wednesday, March 20, 2019 in Strasburg, VA.
Services and burial for Mr. Cox will be held at a later date.
He was born September 20, 1942 in West Virginia, a son of the late Cecil Claude Cox Sr. and Helen Ingram Cox.
Survivors include his children, Cecil C. Cox III of Strasburg, VA and Vincent Lynn Cox of Reba, VA.
