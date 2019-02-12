Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Charles David Sherman, 84, of Woodstock, passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019 at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.



A Celebration of Life will be held Friday, February 15 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Church of the Brethren in Woodstock. Pastors Dale Bennett and George Bowers will officiate.



The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 14 at Valley Funeral Service at Bowmans Crossing.



Mr. Sherman was born April 1, 1934 in Shenandoah County, son of the late Harry and Anna Irene Peer Sherman.



He formerly worked at High's Dairy in Maryland and O'Sullivan Corporation in Winchester and was a retired security guard from Rocco.



He was a member of Woodstock Moose Lodge #575, Mt. View Lanes, McDonalds Breakfast Group and Cook's Breakfast Group. He loved to bowl, fish, play dominoes, hunting up at the cabin and his morning coffees with Chip and his other buddies.



He touched so many lives that it would be hard to list everyone. He was a loving grandfather and great-grandfather and took great pride in all of them.



He is survived by five children, Bryan Dale Sherman of Phenix City, AL, Terry "Tootsie" Bowers and husband Tommy of Woodstock, VA, Lori Gail Junis and companion Jeff of Westminster, MD, Kevin Bruce Sherman and wife Angie of Clear Spring, MD, and Derek "Buzz" Sherman and wife Cindy "Cidny" of Woodstock, VA; sister, Betty Sherman of Nashville, TN; two brothers, Donnie Sherman and wife Carolyn and Richard Sherman Sr., all of Woodstock, VA; a brother-in-law, Richard "Dick" Hottle of Woodstock, VA; two sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Sherman of Towson, MD, and Marie Sherman of Woodstock, VA; eight grandchildren, Thomas "Butchie" Bowers, Eric Chisler, Kristin Carter, Amber Kelley and husband Justin, Kevin Sherman Jr., Terri Junis and companion Nick Taylor, Jacob Sherman, and Bryan Junis; eight great-grandchildren, Kameron Bowers, Kason Bowers, Eli Kelley, Parker Kelley, Kennadie Kelley, Kohen Stead, Gabriel Davis, and Jaxyn Taylor; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.



He has now joined other beloved family that preceded him in death, brothers, Milton, Jack and Harry "Junie"; sisters, Nancy Hottle, Anna "Annie" Marshall and Margaret Kibler; brothers-in-law, Shirley Kibler and Conway Marshall; and sisters-in-law, Shirley K. Sherman and Shirley R. Sherman.



Cremation arrangements are in the care of Heishman Funeral Service, Inc. and Valley Funeral Service Branch, Bowmans Crossing.



