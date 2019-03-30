Charles M. Henry, 89, of Front Royal, Virginia, went to be with the Lord and his beloved wife, Leona V. Henry, March 27, 2019 at the Winchester Medical Center. He was surrounded by his family as he passed and will be greatly missed by them.
A funeral service will be held Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home, 105 West Main Street, Front Royal with Sammy Campbell officiating. Burial will follow in the Bentonville Baptist Church Cemetery.
Mr. Henry was born July 5, 1929 in Bentonville, Virginia to the late Harry J. and Mary Ester Rawls Henry.
Preceding him in death along, with his beautiful wife and parents, are his three brothers, Hilbert Henry, Gilbert Henry and Elbert Henry; and three sisters, Jean Wines, Rachael Mills and Nettie Schoen.
He was a veteran of the Korean War and always had a kind word and smile. Everyone who met Charles loved him.
He was known as a hard worker and for the great love for his family and friends. He would do anything he could to help another and this is only part of why he will be missed so dearly.
Survivors include his son, Charles M. "Chuckie" Henry Jr. (Leisa); three daughters, Debbie Henry, Sandy Eddy (Bobby) and Robin Henry (Mike); sister, Nellie Campbell; four grandchildren, Colt Wood (Amanda), Caden Henry-Oakes, Bob Eddy and Chad Henry (Wendy); and four great grandchildren, Colby Wood, Kira Wood, Kelly Henry and Adrian Payton (Richard).
The family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2, 2019 at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Michael Pullen, Ronnie Henry, Ryan Oakes, Todd Holcomb, Bo Priest and Bobby Matthews.
Honorary Pallbearers will be William Jennings, Mitchell Smith and Mike Rosenberry.
