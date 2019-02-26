Obituary Guest Book View Sign



Christopher Brower, 55, of Broadway, VA, died peacefully at Rockingham Memorial Hospital February 20, 2019.



His parents, Thomas and Gladys Brower; his brother, Tom Brower; and his sister, Gail Brower, watched over him then as well as during his five years at Life Care Center in New Market, VA.



His sister, Jane Brower, predeceased him 2015.



Chris was employed by the Veterans' Medical Center in White River Junction, VT, where he lived with his family for 18 years before relocating to Broadway, VA. His time spent with counselors and friends at Pleasant View, Inc. gave Chris the opportunity to engage everyone he met with his mild mannered warmth and infectious laugh.



He was best know for his love of Rock 'n Roll, Civil War history, movie trivia, woodworking, and an evening beer with his Dad.



Chris remains a shining star to his family and a profound influence on generations of nieces and nephews to be tolerant and appreciative of the imperfections in all of us.



A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. March 2 at Pine Grove Church of the Brethren, 7876 Simmers Valley Road, Harrisonburg.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Pleasant View, Inc.



Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 26, 2019

