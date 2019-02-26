Claude W. Beckner Jr., 91, of Strasburg, VA, passed away Sunday, February 24, 2019 at the Blue Ridge Hospice Inpatient Care Center in Winchester, VA.
A funeral service for Mr. Beckner will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 2, 2019 at Stover Memorial Chapel with the Rev. Rob Lovett officiating. Mr. Beckner will be laid to rest in Riverview Cemetery with full military honors conducted by Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Beckner was born in 1927 in Roanoke County, VA, a son of the late Claude W. Beckner Sr. and Mary Elsie Mills Beckner.
He was a member and former deacon of the Strasburg Christian Church, a Veteran of the U.S. Navy, and member of the Shenandoah American Legion Post 77, Strasburg, VA.
Mr. Beckner retired from Avtex, Inc. having worked 46 years.
He loved walking the Strasburg river walk, enjoyed reading, and was an avid fan of the Washington Redskins, Washington Nationals and UVA.
He was a loving father, devoted husband and was known to his beloved grandchildren as the "Pancake King" for his making of pancakes.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty F. Beckner; a grandson, Derrick W. Beckner; and a brother, Tyrone F. Beckner.
Survivors include his children, Ed William Beckner and wife Karen of Glen Allen, VA, and Jeffrey Scott Beckner of Strasburg, VA; his grandchildren, Ashley Cooper-Talmage, Danielle Walton and Andrew Beckner; his great grandchildren, Nicholas Cooper, Katelynn Cooper, and McKenna Walton; and his siblings, Bernice I. Guthrie of Chester, VA and Aubrey L. Beckner of Canal Fulton, OH.
The family will receive friends at Stover Funeral Home Saturday one hour prior to the service.
Memorials may be made to Strasburg Christian Church, 165 High Street, Strasburg, VA 22657.
You may sign the guest book and submit condolences to the family at www.stoverfuneralhome.com
Stover Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., Strasburg, VA is serving the family of Mr. Beckner.
Sign the Guest Book at www.nvdaily.com/obituaries
Stover Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
177 N. Holliday Street
Strasburg, VA 22657
540-465-5101
Published in Northern Virginia Daily on Feb. 26, 2019