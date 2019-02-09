Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for David Wayne Patterson. View Sign



David Wayne Patterson, 62, of Front Royal, VA, passed away February 7, 2019 at his home.



Mr. Patterson was born January 10, 1957 in Front Royal, son of the late Clarence JT "Pat" Patterson and Frances Ann Patterson.



He attended Warren County High School. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and taking great care of his cat Max. He was a member of the Front Royal Moose.



A memorial service will be held Sunday at 2 p.m. at Maddox Funeral Home in Front Royal conducted by Tancy Seal. The family will receive friends Sunday from 1 p.m. until service time.



Along with his mother, he is survived by two brothers, Herbert Patterson of Front Royal and Michael Patterson (Rhonda) of Bentonville; five sisters, Diane Roles (David Fishel) of Fredericksburg, Nancy Morris (Larry) of Stephens City, Bonnie Packett (Allen) of Exmore, VA, Mary Ann Foley (Rick) of Front Royal, and Carol Kresge (Brad) of Front Royal; several nieces and nephews; and a special friend, Jane Burke.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



Arrangements are being handled by Maddox Funeral Home, Front Royal, Virginia.



